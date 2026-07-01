Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for India debut continues

At the age of 15, Sooryavanshi would break Sachin Tendulkar's record for youngest Indian to play international cricket whenever he is selected. (BCCI Photo)

The wait continues for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut as India have stuck with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers in their first T20I against England. Captain Shreyas Iyer said that India will be playing with three spinners and two seamers with Axar Patel as a spin-bowling all-rounder.

India come into the match on the back of a humiliating 2-0 defeat to Ireland. Both defeats came after India had won the toss and chosen to bowl first time. On Wednesday at Chester-le-Street, Iyer chose to bat. Captain Shreyas Iyer said that India will be playing with three spinners and two seamers with Axar Patel as a spin-bowling all-rounder.