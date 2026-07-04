Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut ends at 14 runs vs England

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of India during the 2nd T20 International match between England and India at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England on July 4, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began his senior Indian career with a xx-ball 14 runs in an innings which had two sixes in the 2nd T20I vs England at Old Trafford on Saturday. The 15-year-old batter started in his usual aggressive tone, slamming his first six in the first ball of the 2nd over, bowled by Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer.

His second came at the expense of another debutant Josh Tongue who was taken for a six off the first ball of the third over as well. The teenager finally was bamboozled by Will Jacks in the 5th over after he tried to come down the tracks and attempt a cut. He missed the stroke and was stumped by Jos Buttler for 14.