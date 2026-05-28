It can wait. He is only 15: Aakash Chopra on Sooryavanshi’s India call-up

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With most fans and experts clamoring for the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be fast-tracked to the Indian senior team after his latest heroics where he slammed a 29-ball 97 on Wednesday against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator, former India player Aakash Chopra wants to be more patient with the youngster.
“We are still two years away from the next World Cup. There is plenty of time. Yes, picking Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India based on his IPL form is an exciting thought. You can’t ignore it because the IPL is India’s top T20 tournament. He is breaking records left and right. You have to take him seriously. He is special, no doubt. But you don’t make changes just for the sake of it,” Chopra said on Star Sports.
“It’s simple. For someone to be dropped, they need to fail. If someone is already a topper in the team, why would you replace them just because someone else scored big runs? Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are those toppers right now. You don’t replace them. If you do, then in two or three years when Vaibhav has a lean patch, the same thing will happen. The next young batter will be pushed in. So, the selectors, Ajit Agarkar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, will face pressure. But they must do what is best for Indian cricket. They will make the right call. His India debut doesn’t have to happen tomorrow. It can wait. He is only 15. There is no rush,” he added.
Earlier this month, the national selectors set the ball rolling for Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in India’s white-ball setup, with the 15-year-old included in the A squad for the tri-series to be played in Sri Lanka starting June 9. As previously reported by The Indian Express, the selectors are keen on fast-tracking the young batting sensation in the white-ball team with the upcoming T20 series in the UK against Ireland and England or the series in Zimbabwe in July being a definite possibility.
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