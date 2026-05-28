It can wait. He is only 15: Aakash Chopra on Sooryavanshi’s India call-up

With most fans and experts clamoring for the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be fast-tracked to the Indian senior team after his latest heroics where he slammed a 29-ball 97 on Wednesday against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator, former India player Aakash Chopra wants to be more patient with the youngster.

“We are still two years away from the next World Cup. There is plenty of time. Yes, picking Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India based on his IPL form is an exciting thought. You can’t ignore it because the IPL is India’s top T20 tournament. He is breaking records left and right. You have to take him seriously. He is special, no doubt. But you don’t make changes just for the sake of it,” Chopra said on Star Sports.