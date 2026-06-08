‘Excited to see Sooryavanshi join the team’: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for being the youngest male cricketer to have played for India. If the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi plays in India’s upcoming tours of Ireland and England, he will break it, with Tendulkar being aged 16 years and 205 days when he made his debut for India in a Test against Pakistan in 1989. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has said that he is excited for Sooryavanshi’s arrival in the Indian team and explained what the coaches’s approach will be towards the talented teenager.

“See, as a batting coach or any coach, it’s always a challenge because at this level the players have their own thinking, their own style, their own way they have succeeded. And then, you try to add something, it always takes time, it always takes the trust for them to believe. And for me, it is so important how much you want to add and when you want to add,” Kotak told reporters after India’s record win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test between the two sides on Monday.