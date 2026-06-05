India A tri-series starring Sooryavanshi to get full-scale televised coverage

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s inclusion was the headline development when the India A squad for a tri-series in Sri Lanka was announced and now, the rubber will be televised live, a rarety for series that doesn’t involve senior international teams. Sony Sports Network has announced that the series, which starts on June 9, will be telecast on its channels and streamed live on Sony LIV.

“India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A are all set to battle it out in the #TalentTVCup ODI Tri-Series. Watch all the action LIVE from 9th June, 10 AM onwards, on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV,” said Sony Sports Network on its social media handles. The tri-series will feature hosts Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A. Following the limited-overs tri-series, India A will also play two multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A, with the squad for the red-ball fixtures to be announced at a later date.

?????? ???????????? ?????? ????!?? India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A are all set to battle it out in the #TalentTVCup ODI Tri-Series. Watch all the action LIVE from 9th June, 10 AM onwards, on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV ??#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/GDeaQijsbL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 4, 2026

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?????? ???????????? ?????? ????!?? India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A are all set to battle it out in the #TalentTVCup ODI Tri-Series. Watch all the action LIVE from 9th June, 10 AM onwards, on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV ??#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/GDeaQijsbL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 4, 2026

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Sooryavanshi’s selection in the series comes ahead of what could be a historic inclusion in the senior squad for their T20I tour of Ireland. The Indian Express had learnt earlier that the 15-year-old is in contention to be part of the team that is scheduled to play two T20Is in the country. Sooryavanshi followed up a remarkable debut in the 2025 IPL by winning the Orange cap in the recently concluded 2026 edition of the tournament. He scored 776 runs in 16 innings at a scarcely believable strike rate of 237.30 and average of 48.50 with one century and five half-centuries.

Sooryavanshi missed out on centuries by a whisker in both of Rajasthan Royals’ playoff matches. Over the course of the innings against SRH in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in a single season of the IPL. The West Indies great had set it just a year after Sooryavanshi was born. He eventually fell on 97 off 29 balls at a ridiculous strike rate of 334.48.

In RR’s next match against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi was more measured in his approach with his side losing wickets at the other end, thus showing a different facet to his game. Even then, he eventually accelarated and was dismissed on 96 off 47 balls.

India A will be led by Tilak Varma in Sri Lanka. Riyan Parag was initially slated to be vice-captain but he was ruled out with an injury that he had sustained over the course of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he captained the Rajasthan Royals. While Parag was initially replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the latter is also set to be replaced by Rajat Patidar after he was called up to the senior Indian squad to replace the injured Virat Kohli.