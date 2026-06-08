All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India A gear up for tri-series in Dambulla

Under the Dambulla sun, a youthful India A squad, featuring a few experienced names, will begin their quest on Tuesday to strengthen their claims for the senior ODI setup as attention turns from T20 to the 50-over format.

The squad is largely built around IPL performers, and led by newly-appointed T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma. The main spotlight, however, will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. If he plays against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series opener – with Afghanistan A the third team – it will mark his India A List A debut and a key step in his rapid rise.

The selectors have seen enough to include him in the senior T20I setup for the upcoming tours. Another big harvest of runs in the next two-and-a-half weeks could only improve his chances of perhaps entering the 50-over squads as well.

The stage is set! 🏆 The trophy for the Sri Lanka, India & Afghanistan ‘A’ Team Tri-Nation Series was officially unveiled at RDICS, Dambulla. Three teams, one trophy, and plenty of exciting cricket ahead. 🔥🏏#TriNationSeries #SriLankaA #IndiaA #AfghanistanA #RDICS… pic.twitter.com/rlNfkPl6pe — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 8, 2026

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The Sri Lanka tour, however, will be a different test. The pitches in Dambulla can be bowler-friendly, and with all matches happening during the day, there would be no dew factor to assist the batsmen. Sooryavanshi’s shot selection, hence, could have a greater bearing than pure intent.

The 15-year-old might need to balance his natural attacking game with a calmer approach when required, and that will be one of the key things India A will want to see from him. The white ball in ODIs doesn’t swing for a long time, but it offers enough assistance for bowlers to make inroads. How Sooryavanshi meets the challenge will offer a clearer picture of his development.

But even with those challenges, there is still a real excitement around him. He brings energy to the top order. He forces fielding sides to think differently. And he can change the tempo of a game quickly. That is why his role in this series will be watched closely.

“I will change my batting according to the requirements of red-ball cricket. I will change according to the needs of ODIs. My dream is to play in all three formats,” he told RR in an interview recently.

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Around him, India A have a strong group of IPL performers who are also looking to take the next step.

Priyansh Arya, who, like Sooryavanshi, first came into the spotlight in IPL 2025, will be a name to watch out for. The left-hander had a poor end to IPL 2026, but his ability to be dismissive towards anything on his pads makes him a dangerous batsman to have at the top.

In the second half of the league, he also showed he could be equally aggressive on the off side, and his stands with Sooryavanshi could be crucial for India to put up tall scores on the board.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has come in for the injured Riyan Parag, brings experience at the top. The right-hander scored his maiden ODI hundred against South Africa in Raipur last December, and a good tri-series could improve his chances of staying in the setup in the forthcoming months.

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The presence of Prabhsimran Singh adds an interesting dynamic. The right-hander has formed a successful opening partnership with Arya in the IPL, but may have to adopt a different role at number three or below in this tournament.

Ayush Badoni’s middle-order role and the need to bat deep into an innings will be crucial to building on the top-order foundations. He can be flexible and can adapt depending on the situation. If India A lose wickets in the middle overs, Badoni’s role in rebuilding or accelerating will be key.

Nishant Sindhu offers balance as a left-handed all-rounder. He can hold an innings together if needed and also chip in with useful spin. On Sri Lankan pitches, his spin bowling could become important in the middle overs when batsmen try to rotate strike.

On the bowling side, Yash Thakur has been rewarded for a good Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, where his 19 wickets in nine matches took Vidarbha to the title.

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Yudhvir Singh Charak and Anshul Kamboj add more fast-bowling options, both capable of hitting hard lengths and breaking partnerships. Arshad Khan lends variety to the attack. Vipraj Nigam and Harsh Dubey will offer the spin bowling options to complement the pacers.

But despite all the balance, the focus will still come back to Sooryavanshi. This is his first real step into India A cricket in List A format. The talent is clear, but this tour will show how ready he is for longer, more demanding challenges. If he adapts quickly in Dambulla, it will only increase the belief that he is a player for the future.

Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.