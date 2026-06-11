Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets out to bouncer outside off-stump again

During the later stages of the IPL, in the Eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacers had tried that particular line and were rewarded after Sooryavanshi had taken the game away from them. (Sri Lanka Cricket Photo)

Despite getting a typical, strong start young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi couldn’t get to his maiden half-century for India A. In India A’s second league match against Afghanistan A at Dambulla on Thursday, Sooryavanshi stared with a flurry of boundaries before falling for 44.

The ball that got the 15-year-old was the bouncer outside the off-stump. During the later stages of the IPL, in the Eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacers had tried that particular line and were rewarded after Sooryavanshi had taken the game away from them. Trying to pull the delivery from outside off, he ended up top-edging it to the fielder at third-man. “I tried to play the fielder instead of the ball,” the opener would self reflect soon.