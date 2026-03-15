Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Goal is to win IPL trophy for Rajasthan Royals’

Rajasthan Royals batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi after completing his 50 runs during IPL Cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo | Praveen Khanna)

An U-19 World Cup winner at 14, batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now has his eyes set on winning the Indian Premier League title for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season.

Sooyavanshi took the IPL 2025 by storm by becoming the tournament’s youngest centurion, and earlier this year, his 80-ball 175-run knock in the final against England propelled India to a record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup title in Harare.

He is now focussed on the IPL.

“The goal this IPL season is to win the trophy for the team, as it is a very important thing. I want to do well, and my performance will help the whole team. This is my goal — to contribute to RR’s wins and win the trophy for the franchise,” Sooryavanshi told broadcaster Star Sports on the sidelines of the BCCI Naman Awards here on Sunday.