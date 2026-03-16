‘Agar pehla ball mila to uda denge’: Sanju Samson reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s talk with Rahul Dravid before IPL debut

Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in IPL history, smashing 101 runs off just 38 balls against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. (BCCI Photo)

At just 14, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already built a reputation with his fearless batting, but the story behind the first ball he faced in the Indian Premier League debut perfectly captures the youngster’s mindset. Picked up by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore, he became the youngest player ever to debut in the IPL history when he played his first match against Lucknow Super Giants last year.

At the BCCI Naman Awards, Vaibhav looked back at the moment. He said, “I made my debut against Lucknow Super Giants. I remember the first ball was in my zone and I just went for it for a six over the covers.” The teenager launched Shardul Thakur’s delivery over the covers for a six, where everyone saw, he wasn’t scared to take risks.