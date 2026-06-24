Buttler on Sooryavanshi scoring 11-ball fifty for India A: ‘Cricket’s too easy’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains the talk of the cricketing world even as India get ready for a two-match T20I series against Ireland starting on Friday.

England wicket-keeper batsman and former captain Jos Buttler was amazed at how the 15-year-old bounced back after a physical altercation with Sri Lanka A players in the tri-series in Dambulla and broke the record for the fastest-ever fifty scored in 50-over List A cricket in the final.

The left-hander got to his half-century in 11 balls and finished on 94 from 29 balls to lay the foundation for India A to reach a massive score of 377/9, which proved too much in the end.

“He was involved in a heated post-match clash after India A’s Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A. The 15-year-old exchanged a few words and briefly shoved a Sri Lankan player following reported sledging during the match. So the cricket authority stepped in quickly with warnings and disciplinary reviews following the incident, but he has instantly redeemed himself in the next game.”

“In the next game, he hit an 11-ball 50 for India A, the fastest half-century in the history of List A 50-over cricket. So he’s at it again. It’s something we’ve never seen before, and he’s worrying how many records and things he keeps ticking off so quickly,” Buttler said in the “For the Love of Cricket” podcast.

“The cricket’s too easy. I’ll get a few push and shoves in there as well,” he added.

England fast bowling legend Stuart Broad, who co-hosts the podcast, said that he would probably be “starstruck” if Sooryavanshi plays in the first T20I against England in Durham on July 1.

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“I’m sure you’re probably not hoping, but I’m doing the first T20 up in Durham against India. What’s that? July the 1st, Wednesday, July 1st. I just hope he plays. I really, I’ve got to be honest, I think I might be starstruck by him,” he said.

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“I spent a week with Dinesh Karthik, who is one of the coaches, assistant coach at RCB. And of course I’m like, well, seriously, what do you think of this guy? He’s like, he’s unbelievable. He’s seriously unbelievable. You can’t get your head around how good this kid is. Which is great to hear. Obviously, over this side, in England, people are just hearing whispers, really and seeing great bits of footage. But to hear guys that are seeing him week in week out going, this kid’s different level,” Broad added.

Buttler felt that Sooryavanshi was going to be “fun to watch” for the next few decades, for the way he plays.

“I see the BCCI have had to accept that he can travel with his parents on the tour because he’s only 15 years old. But yeah, it’s amazing. He keeps doing it. He’s going to be fun to watch for a couple of decades. Wonderful,” he said.

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Sooryavanshi has been included in India’s T20I squads for the Ireland and England series as well as the Asian Games in Japan in September.