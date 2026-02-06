‘The impact he creates is like how Sehwag used to do’: Kris Srikkanth urges fast-tracking of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Indian cricketing prodigy, 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has set the stage on fire with a swashbuckling 80-ball 175 against England in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare. His stupendous knock had 15 sixes and as many fours as he propelled India to a daunting 250 already by the 25th over.
After a rather cold World Cup campaign in the league and Super Six phase, Sooryavanshi was back to being the absolute beast he is. The left-hander slammed 68 off 33 deliveries against Afghanistan in the semifinal, helping India overhaul a challenging target of 311 in just 41.1 overs.
Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Kris Srikkanth heaped praises on the teenage sensation, calling to fast track him in the senior team.
“The impact Vaibhav made and the momentum he gave was super. I have been telling to fast track this boy and this is what I like about him,” said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.
Srikkanth pointed out that the bowlers are afraid to bowl against Sooryavanshi, and the impact that he has on the side resembles that of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. Srikkanth said, “Let’s wait for this IPL. I think he will be fast tracked. The bowlers are afraid where to bowl to him. The impact that one batter creates, like how Sehwag used to do, it makes it easier for batters on the other side.”
In his maiden appearance at the showpiece event, Sooryavanshi also rewrote the tournament record for most sixes, surpassing South Africa’s Dewald Brevis to become the highest six-hitter in U19 World Cup history. In only seven innings in this edition, the Bihar batter became the first batter to record more than 20 sixes in the U19 World Cup cricket.
In his 25th Youth ODI innings, Sooryavanshi also went past former India U19 captain Vijay Zol to become the highest run-getter for the country in the age-group circuit, totalling 1412 runs.
