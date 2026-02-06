‘The impact he creates is like how Sehwag used to do’: Kris Srikkanth urges fast-tracking of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Kris Srikkanth heaped praises on the teenage sensation, calling to fast track him in the senior team.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 6, 2026 05:48 PM IST
Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smoked 175 off 80 vs England in U19 World Cup 2026 final. (PHOTO: ICC)Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smoked 175 off 80 vs England in U19 World Cup 2026 final. (PHOTO: ICC)
Make us preferred source on Google

Indian cricketing prodigy, 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has set the stage on fire with a swashbuckling 80-ball 175 against England in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare. His stupendous knock had 15 sixes and as many fours as he propelled India to a daunting 250 already by the 25th over.

After a rather cold World Cup campaign in the league and Super Six phase, Sooryavanshi was back to being the absolute beast he is. The left-hander slammed 68 off 33 deliveries against Afghanistan in the semifinal, helping India overhaul a challenging target of 311 in just 41.1 overs.

Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Kris Srikkanth heaped praises on the teenage sensation, calling to fast track him in the senior team.

“The impact Vaibhav made and the momentum he gave was super. I have been telling to fast track this boy and this is what I like about him,” said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth pointed out that the bowlers are afraid to bowl against Sooryavanshi, and the impact that he has on the side resembles that of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. Srikkanth said, “Let’s wait for this IPL. I think he will be fast tracked. The bowlers are afraid where to bowl to him. The impact that one batter creates, like how Sehwag used to do, it makes it easier for batters on the other side.”

In his maiden appearance at the showpiece event, Sooryavanshi also rewrote the tournament record for most sixes, surpassing South Africa’s Dewald Brevis to become the highest six-hitter in U19 World Cup history. In only seven innings in this edition, the Bihar batter became the first batter to record more than 20 sixes in the U19 World Cup cricket.

In his 25th Youth ODI innings, Sooryavanshi also went past former India U19 captain Vijay Zol to become the highest run-getter for the country in the age-group circuit, totalling 1412 runs.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
Quick Comment | Tale of two 175s: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does a Kapil Dev
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed 80-ball 175 and struck 15 sixes and as many fours against England in U19 World Cup final. (PHOTO: ICC)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row: Why Manoj Bajpayee film has drawn BJP ire, led to FIR in UP
Ghooskhor Pandat
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Vadh 2 Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra fails to deliver on its promise
vadh 2 review
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
Psychologist reflects on Lucky Ali's reaction to Arijit Singh’s decision of quitting playback singing: ‘Something must have snapped within him’
Lucky Ali reacts to Arijit Singh’s decision to stop playback singing
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News