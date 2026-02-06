‘The impact he creates is like how Sehwag used to do’: Kris Srikkanth urges fast-tracking of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Indian cricketing prodigy, 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has set the stage on fire with a swashbuckling 80-ball 175 against England in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare. His stupendous knock had 15 sixes and as many fours as he propelled India to a daunting 250 already by the 25th over.

After a rather cold World Cup campaign in the league and Super Six phase, Sooryavanshi was back to being the absolute beast he is. The left-hander slammed 68 off 33 deliveries against Afghanistan in the semifinal, helping India overhaul a challenging target of 311 in just 41.1 overs.

Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Kris Srikkanth heaped praises on the teenage sensation, calling to fast track him in the senior team.