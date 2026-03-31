‘Would love to see him fast-tracked’: Former India spinner backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play for India after 17-ball 52 vs CSK in IPL 2026

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla has said that he would like to see teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being fast-tracked, as he has already scored big across various age groups. Chawla felt that since the left-hander was already facing top-class bowling in the IPL, he may not have as big an issue playing them on the international stage, whenever he gets the chance.

The 15-year-old announced himself in IPL 2026 with a 17-ball 52 that had four fours and five sixes to help the Rajasthan Royals get their campaign off to a winning start against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

“At the age of 15, he is facing world-class bowlers. When he goes to the international level, he won’t be a stranger. It’s not that he has not faced 140kph-plus bowler. He has already smashed them. If he plays like that, would love to see him getting fast-tracked. Over the last year, in U19, domestic, India A, whatever he has played, he has scored some big hundreds,” Chawla told ESPNCricinfo.