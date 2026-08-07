‘Naming Sooryavanshi vice-captain was avoidable’: Ex-batter slams zonal selectors

Domestic batting great Priyank Panchal questioned the decision to appoint Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the East Zone vice-captain for the 2026-27 season-opening Duleep Trophy, starting August 23 in Bengaluru.

The East Zone squad that was announced last week raised eyebrows when the zonal selectors named the 15-year-old as deputy to his India teammate Ishan Kishan, who was appointed as captain of the side. Sooryavanshi, the only player from Bihar in the side, was elevated to the position in a side that also includes experienced stars such as Mohammad Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Panchal questioned the decision to elevate Sooryavanshi to a leadership role just eight matches into his First-Class career. The left-hander broke a heap of records last month, becoming India’s youngest-ever international player during India’s T20I tour to England and later won the Player of the Series award in Zimbabwe. However, the Bihar prodigy remains inexperienced on the First-Class circuit.