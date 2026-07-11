Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dropped from India’s XI for fifth T20I against England

India made a notable change for the fifth and final T20I against England in Southampton, leaving out teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after a quiet start to his international career. Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson returned to the playing XI in his place.

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The move comes with India trailing 0-3 in the five-match series and looking to finish on a positive note.

Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest player to represent India in the second T20I in Manchester last week, was caught wanting against the short ball in the last two matches at Nottingham and Bristol. Opening the batting in his first three internationals, the left-hander managed 15, 13 and 14.