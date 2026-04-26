‘I shouldn’t have played the shot that I did’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflects on his dismissal vs SRH

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history on Saturday when he slammed a 36-ball century which is also the third fastest ton in the league history, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The blistering ton on top by the 15-year-old helped Rajasthan Royals get off to a hot start and eventually post 228/6. But that didn’t prove enough for RR as SRH, courtesy of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, chased down the target with 9 balls to spare and won by 5 wickets.
After the match, in a chat, Sooryavanshi reflected on his knock, saying that he shouldn’t have tried to play the reverse lap shot off Sakib Hussain in the 14th over. He failed to connect and the ball crashed into his back pad and was adjudged LBW. RR took the review but the decision stayed out as Sooryavanshi walked back after scoring 103 runs.
“I did well today but I shouldn’t have played the shot that I did. The way I got out, it wasn’t even my natural shot. But I tried to do something extra which is why we probably fell 20 runs short. If I had stayed on, the match scenario might have been different,” Sooryavanshi said in a video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals.
A first-ball duck a few days ago to the fastest century by an Indian last night.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just refuses to give up 👏💗 pic.twitter.com/IqDaWvkAu9
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2026
He also talked about his plan against Praful Hinge, the bowler who had dismissed him for a golden duck the last time SRH and RR met. Sooryavanshi’s wicket in that match had triggered a collapse which RR couldn’t recover from as they went down to SRH at Hyderabad.
“I went in with a clear plan against the bowler. After I got out in my last match, I went and checked my phone, I saw a lot of things. I usually don’t pay attention to these things but when someone says something to me personally, it affects me a bit. Without talking much, we should let our bat provide the answers,” he said.
Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 last month, returned for his second IPL season with high expectations after scoring an explosive 80-ball 175 in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph in February.
The youngster is also likely to be picked for this June’s India T20I tour to Ireland and could become the youngest player to represent the country. The Indian Express understands that the selectors might give the 15-year-old the big break in the short series just before a white-ball tour of England.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.