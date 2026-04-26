‘I shouldn’t have played the shot that I did’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflects on his dismissal vs SRH

Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century (100 runs) during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India, on April 25, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history on Saturday when he slammed a 36-ball century which is also the third fastest ton in the league history, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The blistering ton on top by the 15-year-old helped Rajasthan Royals get off to a hot start and eventually post 228/6. But that didn’t prove enough for RR as SRH, courtesy of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, chased down the target with 9 balls to spare and won by 5 wickets.

After the match, in a chat, Sooryavanshi reflected on his knock, saying that he shouldn’t have tried to play the reverse lap shot off Sakib Hussain in the 14th over. He failed to connect and the ball crashed into his back pad and was adjudged LBW. RR took the review but the decision stayed out as Sooryavanshi walked back after scoring 103 runs.