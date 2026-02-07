‘I did not sleep the whole night’: Under-19 World Cup hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on final pressure before historic 175

After leading India to a historic, record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title with his gobsmacking 80-ball 175 in the final against England in Harare on Friday, teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed a conversation with his father.

“I spoke to my dad and told him that half the dream is done. But the other half, playing the World Cup for the senior India team, is still left,” he said in an interview with Ray Sportz Cricket. “Every player dreams of playing for the senior team and winning. That is my focus from here.”

The 14-year-old was named Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Tournament for his extraordinary batting. After a modest start in the tournament, Sooryavanshi dominated towards the business end, living up to the immense hype surrounding him. His 33-ball 68 in the semifinal against Afghanistan paved the way for India to chase down a steep 311-run target, before he played arguably one of the greatest knocks in any tournament final.