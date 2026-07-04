Sooryavanshi breaks Tendulkar’s record, becomes youngest to debut for India

It is happening. At 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Saturday became the youngest to play international cricket for the India. The teenage sensation was handed his maiden cap ahead of India’s second T20I against England at Old Trafford by Tilak Varma, who had captained him in the tri-series that India A had played in Sri Lanka before the senior team’s ongoing tour of Ireland and England. Sooryavanshi has thus broken Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record for the youngest Indian debutant in men’s international cricket.

He has also broken the record for being the youngest Indian in international cricket overall, previously held by Shafali Verma who was a few days older than Sooryavanshi is when she made her debut in September 2019. India captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss that Sooryavanshi has replaced opener Sanju Samson in the lineup.