Sooryavanshi proves he can cut out the noise and deliver on the big stage

Of the many ways to issue rejoinders addressing scepticism on his readiness for the big stage, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, true to his style, chose the most emphatic one. In the final of the A-Teams’ Tri-Series at Dambulla, the 15-year-old scored a 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka, triggering yet another break-and-make cycle of records.

Courtesy of his knock, wherein he scored the fastest-ever List A half-century, India sailed to a comfortable 66-triumph.

Sooryavanshi took 11 deliveries to score his fifty, and no one had ever done so in fewer balls. Drawing poetic parallels, his blitzkrieg against Sri Lanka came at the cost of a Lankan’s record, with the previous fastest fifty in List A cricket being scored by the former all-rounder, Kaushalya Weeraratne. He had scored a 12-ball half-century whilst playing for Ragama CC, while fellow countryman Thisara Perera — now demoted from second to third on the pedestal — has a 13-ball List A fifty to his name.

The pre-match discourse for the game was centered not on Sooryavanshi’s batting — 117 runs in four matches appearing pale in comparison to the standard set by his IPL 2026 exploits — but his antics.

The teenage prodigy got into a scuffle with Sri Lanka’s Vishen Halambage when the two teams met earlier in the series. What began as an exchange of words following India’s Super Over defeat spiralled into physical contact, with the vastly experienced Niroshan Dickwella forced to intervene to prevent further escalation.

Questions were subsequently raised on Sooryavanshi’s maturity, and whether he possessed the temperament to match his talent. On Sunday, he let his bat furnish all the answers.

9⃣4⃣ runs

2⃣9⃣ balls

🔟 fours

8⃣ sixes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at his brutal best in the #TriNationSeries Final 👏🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/CnmyVyoyjy#SLAvINDA pic.twitter.com/k9crKMvbcU — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2026

Adjudged player of the match, Sooryavanshi elaborated on his rationale after the match: “I hadn’t thought of anything. I just wanted to make the most of the first 10 overs and execute what I had planned. There was no pressure, but I was trying to execute the plans that were not working. I talked to the coaches and worked on it in practice. Today, the plan was executed, and the result came out on its own. I have learnt a lot (from this series).”

A marker was laid down in the first over itself, when Sooryavanshi struck consecutive boundaries off the first two deliveries he faced. What ensued was mayhem, which is now a frequent occurrence with him at the scene. The outcome of the next three deliveries was as such: a swing over deep midwicket for a four, another towering blow over deep square leg for a six, and a sublime lofted drive over in the exact opposite direction for the same outcome.

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It took the Lankans six deliveries to extract a dot ball off Sooryavanshi, but the relief was short-lived. The next five deliveries yielded 26 runs — three sixes and a couple of fours. If one could take their eyes off the wunderkind and scour through statistics, it would have been revealed that amid the pandemonium, he had created a new record.

His knock propelled India to a score of 377/9. Though shadowed by the opener, captain Tilak Varma led with composure and poise with a 67-run knock. In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 311 runs in 47.1 overs. Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam picked three wickets apiece, while for Sri Lanka A, Wanuja Sahan top scored with a 69-ball 62.

Big-match player

When viewed from a macrocosmic vantage point, the knock reinforces Sooryavanshi’s growing reputation for living up to expectations precisely when the stakes are at their highest. At the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, held earlier this year, the batter orchestrated India’s record sixth title triumph with a 33-ball 68 in the semi-final, followed by an 80-ball 175 in the final.

The theme was similar in IPL, where Sooryavanshi scored a 29-ball 97 in the Eliminator and a 47-ball 96 in the Qualifier 2. Despite his knocks not culminating in a trophy for the Rajasthan Royals, the southpaw became the youngest-ever to win the Orange Cap. Across the last five knockout matches of his career, spread across three teams, Sooryavanshi’s numbers make for absurd reading: 348 runs at an average of 63.4 and a strike rate of 160.37.

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For his role in the altercation with Halambage, criticism had arrived swiftly. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, for instance, had written on X: “If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that it’s not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations.”

In Dambulla, though, Sooryavanshi reaffirmed what has become a recurring theme of his fledgling career — no matter how deafening the scrutiny, his talent invariably drowns out the noise.