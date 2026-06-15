Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crossed the line and why he was wrong in Dambulla

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has spent the last couple of years proving he belongs among players far older than him. At 15, he has smashed international bowlers in the IPL, won an Under-19 World Cup and now finds himself on the verge of possibly debuting for India on their tours of Ireland and England, starting later this month.

His rise has been extraordinary, which is exactly why what happened after India A’s defeat to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday should concern everyone around him.

The result itself was dramatic. A tied game. Confusion over whether fading light would even allow a Super Over. Another twist before Sri Lanka A eventually prevailed. Emotions were naturally running high.

But feeling frustrated is one thing. Losing control over it is another. Television footage showed Sooryavanshi involved in a heated confrontation with Sri Lanka A players after the match. Even while walking away, he repeatedly turned back to continue the exchange and ended up making contact with opposition player. Whatever may have been said during the altercation, there comes a point when the game is over. That point had already arrived. Cricket isn’t a contact sport.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a heated argument with the Srilankan players 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/QCPl7ZqGkt — Sanju™ (@SixerSanju) June 15, 2026

Young cricketers are often told to play with aggression. Modern cricket celebrates intensity, expressive celebrations and visible emotion. Nobody wants robots on the field. Nobody expects a 15-year-old to react like a veteran who has played 300 professional games. But aggression without restraint quickly becomes immaturity.

The best competitors know that the hardest skill in elite sport is not hitting sixes or bowling yorkers. It is controlling your emotions when they threaten to control you.

That lesson is especially important for someone like Sooryavanshi because his journey is no longer confined to age-group cricket. The expectations around him have changed overnight.

In just over 10 days, he could find himself sharing a dressing room with India’s biggest stars. He will be watched by television cameras every ball he faces. Every celebration, every dismissal and every reaction will be analysed. That is the price of being a prodigy.

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Cricket has always prided itself on being a game where opponents can fight fiercely for six hours and still shake hands when the contest ends. The spirit of the game does not ask players to suppress emotion. It asks them to know when enough is enough.

There is a reason the greatest players are remembered not only for their runs and wickets but also for how they carried themselves under pressure. The news of Kane Williamson’s international retirement last week saw a flurry of tributes, applauding him not just for his batting achievements, but for the composure he showed in victory and defeat.

Responding after the contest achieves very little. It does not change the result. It rarely earns respect. More often than not, it only shifts attention away from the cricket itself.

That is exactly what happened in Dambulla. Instead of discussions centring on a thrilling tied match and an unusual Super Over delayed by uncertainty over light, the conversation quickly became about the confrontation.

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It was unfortunate that attention shifted away from what had been a fascinating contest and the performances that defined it. This is not about demanding perfection from a teenager. It is about ensuring that a teenager blessed with exceptional talent develops the habits needed for a long international career.

Fortunately for Sooryavanshi, this has happened early. He has coaches, senior players and selectors around him who should use this episode as a teaching moment rather than simply brushing it aside as youthful passion. Passion should never be discouraged. It is often what separates elite athletes from ordinary ones.

But passion must have direction.

India’s dressing room has historically valued players who compete hard but understand where the line lies. That culture exists for a reason. International cricket is demanding enough without unnecessary distractions or disciplinary issues. Sooryavanshi has already shown he possesses gifts that cannot be taught – power, confidence and fearlessness against quality bowling. Now comes the part that can be taught.

Knowing when to walk away. Because the difference between a gifted teenager and a great international cricketer is often not talent. It is judgement. Talent gets you noticed. Character decides how long you stay there.