15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old record

Even before the end of the first 10 overs of the match, Sooryavanshi had gone past Gayle's record (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling lineup has made a few headlines this season in the 2026 Indian Premier League but Rajasthan Royals’ teenaged sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a mockery of them in the early exchanges of the Eliminator between the two sides on Wednesday. Sooryavanshi blasted a barrage of sixes with every SRH bowler, including captain Pat Cummins, bearing the brunt. Overall, the teenager hit as many as 12 sixes and five fours.

In the process, he broke Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old record for sixes hit in an IPL season. Gayle had hit 59 maximums in the 2012 season of the IPL. Sooryavanshi had started on 53 sixes before the start of the match. Even before the end of the first 10 overs of the matc, the teenager had gone past it.