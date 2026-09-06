Watch: Fans throng around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at Chepauk Stadium during Duleep Trophy Final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star attraction at the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday and he gave the fans what they came to see, if only for a brief period. Sooryavanshi got East Zone off to a quick start before falling to Chama Milind in the 15th over and was later spotted coming out to sign autographs for fans.

Fans could be seen giving him cricket balls and shirts to sign. It is the first time that those in Chennai were getting a glimpse of him in action at the iconic ground, with his IPL team Rajasthan Royals having not played at the Chepauk for the last two seasons.