How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is challenged by Morne Morkel when he is left out of playing XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have captured the imagination of the cricket world with his big-hitting prowess at the age of 15 in last year’s IPL but the Indian team management is being cautious with the teenager. There have been moments in his fledgling international career when it has looked clear that he remains in early stages of his development despite his immense talent and India bowling coach Morne Morkel has said that he likes to challenge Sooryavanshi regardless of whether he is playing or not.

Morkel said that being with the team is good for Sooryavanshi’s development, regardless of whether he is in the playing eleven or not. “If he is not getting that game time, he is still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience,” Morkel told reporters ahead of India’s first T20I against the West Indies. “I think, with him, sharing that dressing room and talking to guys, just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up will be key.