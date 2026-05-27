Wasn’t thinking about it like that: Sooryavanshi on if century was on his mind

Rajasthan Royals’ prodigal star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again left everyone in awe after he struck a 29-ball 97 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League Eliminator on Wednesday. The teenager who looked to be on course of breaking or equalling Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century, fell just short of the target when he was snapped up by Praful Hinge.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it like that, but I played that shot after looking at the fielder, and that’s why I mistimed it. If I had gone towards third man, it would have cleared easily. But I tried to hit it straight, and that’s why I missed the shot,” Sooryavanshi said in the mid-innings break.