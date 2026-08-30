Sooryavanshi takes charge as East Zone captain in Duleep semis after Kishan injury

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took over as the East Zone captain during the Duleep Trophy semi-finals. (JioHotstar screengrab)

The responsibility on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s shoulders doubled on Sunday morning when he took over as the East Zone captain during the Duleep Trophy semi-final against defending champions Central Zone in Bengaluru.

In one of the rarest scenes on the cricket field, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi took charge as skipper during the 19th over of the Central Zone innings after an injury to East Zone captain Ishan Kishan.

Kishan was struck by a ball on his right wrist during wicket-keeping duties. He received attention from the physios before walking off the field for more medical attention. Kishan was soon seen with a strapping on his hand, with his Jharkhand teammate Kumar Kushagra taking over as the wicket-keeper.