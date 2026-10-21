‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can’t walk into India XI’: Shreyas Iyer reveals teenager’s role in New Zealand

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for a place in the Indian playing eleven could continue with T20I captain Shreyas Iyer making it clear that they will continue with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their preferred opening pair in their upcoming five-match series against New Zealand. The series starts on Thursday and marks the beginning of India’s tour of the country that will also include five ODIs and two Tests.

Iyer said that it is important for a player as talented as Sooryavanshi to “always be happy around the dressing room”. “He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It’s not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup,” Iyer told reporters on the eve of the first T20I.