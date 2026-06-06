Vaibhav Sooryavanshi called up to India squad for Ireland, England tours

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been picked up for the T20I matches that will be played in India’s upcoming tours of Ireland and England. If he plays, Sooryavanshi will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the youngest ever debutant for India. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in a press conference in which he also announced Shreyas Iyer as India’s new T20I captain, said that Sooryavanshi has been included in the Indian squads for the upcoming tours of the two countries, as had been reported by the Indian Express earlier.

It comes after he won the Orange Cap in the 2026 IPL, making headlines with his sensational power-hitting. Sooryavanshi followed up a remarkable debut in the 2025 IPL by winning the Orange cap in the recently concluded 2026 edition of the tournament. He scored 776 runs in 16 innings at a scarcely believable strike rate of 237.30 and average of 48.50 with one century and five half-centuries.