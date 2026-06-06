Vaibhav Sooryavanshi called up to India squad for Ireland, England tours

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Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been picked up for the T20I matches that will be played in India’s upcoming tours of Ireland and England. If he plays, Sooryavanshi will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the youngest ever debutant for India. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in a press conference in which he also announced Shreyas Iyer as India’s new T20I captain, said that Sooryavanshi has been included in the Indian squads for the upcoming tours of the two countries, as had been reported by the Indian Express earlier.
It comes after he won the Orange Cap in the 2026 IPL, making headlines with his sensational power-hitting. Sooryavanshi followed up a remarkable debut in the 2025 IPL by winning the Orange cap in the recently concluded 2026 edition of the tournament. He scored 776 runs in 16 innings at a scarcely believable strike rate of 237.30 and average of 48.50 with one century and five half-centuries.
Sooryavanshi missed out on centuries by a whisker in both of Rajasthan Royals’ playoff matches. Over the course of the innings against SRH in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in a single season of the IPL.
Sooryavanshi has turned heads in 50-over cricket as well. He was the heartbeat of India’s succesfull campaign in the U19 World Cup earlier this year, smashing multiple records in the final with an 80-ball 175.
“What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Suryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest given his performances. It’s rare you get chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves his name to be recorded as youngest debutant for India,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal wrote on X earlier.
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