50 in 11 balls! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes List A world record in IND vs SL final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi overturned his indifferent form for India A with a sensational 11-ball fifty, breaking the List A world record for the fastest-ever half-century during the Tri-Nation Series final against Sri Lanka A on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE: INDIA-A VS SRI LANKA-A FINAL

Taking guard at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium after Sri Lanka A opted to bowl first, Sooryavanshi charged from the outset, flat-batting Mohamed Shiraz for a boundary on the first ball.

The 15-year-old, who entered the final on the back of a string of low scores and an ugly shoving incident against the opposition earlier this week, turned around the script with a series of sixes and fours. He unfurled his full range in Shiraz’s second over, smashing three sixes and two fours in a 26-run over.