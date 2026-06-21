50 in 11 balls! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes List A world record in IND vs SL final

Sooryavanshi stormed to his fifty in only 11 balls, bludgeoning his fifth six over long-on to break a 20-year-old record for the fastest List A half-century.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 21, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. (SLC)Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. (SLC)
Make us preferred source on Google

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi overturned his indifferent form for India A with a sensational 11-ball fifty, breaking the List A world record for the fastest-ever half-century during the Tri-Nation Series final against Sri Lanka A on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE: INDIA-A VS SRI LANKA-A FINAL

Taking guard at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium after Sri Lanka A opted to bowl first, Sooryavanshi charged from the outset, flat-batting Mohamed Shiraz for a boundary on the first ball.

The 15-year-old, who entered the final on the back of a string of low scores and an ugly shoving incident against the opposition earlier this week, turned around the script with a series of sixes and fours. He unfurled his full range in Shiraz’s second over, smashing three sixes and two fours in a 26-run over.

ALSO READ | Sooryavanshi may only be 15, but 29-ball 94 in final shows he loves the biggest stage

Sooryavanshi stormed to his fifty in only 11 balls, bludgeoning his fifth six over long-on to break a 20-year-old record for the fastest List A half-century. Previously, Sri Lanka Kaushalya Weeratane held the record for the fastest List A fifty, having struck a half-century in 12 balls for Ragama Cricket Club.

Fastest List A half-centuries by balls

Balls Player Team Opposition Year
11 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Sri Lanka 2026
12 K Weeraratne Ragama Cricket Club v Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club Thurstan College Ground, Colombo 2005/06
13 NLTC Perera Sri Lanka Army Sports Club v Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club Army Ground, Panagoda 2020/21
14 RK Kleinveldt Western Province v KwaZulu-Natal Sahara Stadium Kingsmead, Durban 2010/11
15 AJ Hollioake Surrey v Yorkshire North Marine Road, Scarborough 1994
15 Salman Butt National Bank of Pakistan v Lahore Eagles Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore 2008/09
15 Parvez Hossain Abahani Limited v Shinepukur Cricket Club Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar 2024/25
15 SN Khan Mumbai v Punjab Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur 2025/26

Sooryavanshi bettered the Indian record previously held by Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan who smashed a 15-ball fifty against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season.

The 15-year-old has only featured in 12 List A matches since his debut in December 2024, including a best of 190 for Bihar in the domestic circuit.

Sooryavanshi misses fastest ton!

Story continues below this ad

Continuing the charge even after the milestone, Sooryavanshi stormed towards his maiden List A century, but fell agonisingly short of equalling the record for the fastest List A century. The dashing southpaw holed out to the mid-off fielder off SL-A captain Sahan Arachchige, falling on 94 off 29 deliveries before the opening Powerplay.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments