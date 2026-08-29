‘He doesn’t know that I’m a wicket-taker’: Sooryavanshi reveals love for bowling

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s return to action through the 2026 domestic season-opening Duleep Trophy was followed with much anticipation last week. The 15-year-old, who had already smashed records as India’s youngest debutant in July, was gearing up for his first major First-Class match in his career.

Featuring in his first Duleep Trophy match representing East Zone as its vice-captain, the dashing left-hander’s outing was short-lived, opening the batting against the North East Zone. Batting first at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, Sooryavanshi holed out for eight.

However, when his team required a breakthrough after enforcing the follow-on against the North East Zone, East Zone captain Ishan Kishan tossed the ball to young Sooryavanshi. The Bihar prodigy responded with two wickets in an over. Sooryavanshi first picked up the wicket of Kishan Lyngdoh, who was batting on 25, when he decided to step out to Sooryavanshi and hoick him over the leg-side fielders inside the circle. But Sooryavanshi’s spin induced an edge which flew high on the offside. Despite having to run quite a bit, DP Das managed to cling on to the catch.