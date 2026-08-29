‘He doesn’t know that I’m a wicket-taker’: Sooryavanshi reveals love for bowling

While his thunderous biffs are a sight to watch, Sooryavanshi revealed that he enjoyed rolling his arm over equally.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readAug 29, 2026 12:47 PM IST
East Zone's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates a wicket of North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. (Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/X)East Zone's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates a wicket of North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. (Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/X)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s return to action through the 2026 domestic season-opening Duleep Trophy was followed with much anticipation last week. The 15-year-old, who had already smashed records as India’s youngest debutant in July, was gearing up for his first major First-Class match in his career.

Featuring in his first Duleep Trophy match representing East Zone as its vice-captain, the dashing left-hander’s outing was short-lived, opening the batting against the North East Zone. Batting first at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, Sooryavanshi holed out for eight.

However, when his team required a breakthrough after enforcing the follow-on against the North East Zone, East Zone captain Ishan Kishan tossed the ball to young Sooryavanshi. The Bihar prodigy responded with two wickets in an over. Sooryavanshi first picked up the wicket of Kishan Lyngdoh, who was batting on 25, when he decided to step out to Sooryavanshi and hoick him over the leg-side fielders inside the circle. But Sooryavanshi’s spin induced an edge which flew high on the offside. Despite having to run quite a bit, DP Das managed to cling on to the catch.

While his thunderous biffs are a sight to watch, Sooryavanshi revealed that he enjoyed rolling his arm over equally.

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“If you ask batters, they always enjoy bowling. A batter bowling or a bowler batting is enjoyable for the player. Wickets weren’t falling for the opposing team. Thus, I was asked to bowl two or three overs. Ishan bhaiya felt like he was taking a risk by giving me the ball. But he doesn’t know that I am a wicket-taker,” Sooryavanshi cheekily said in a video shared by BCCI.

“In my mind, I only thought that even if I take five wickets, I am only getting three overs to bowl. I tried to bowl as best as I could, in one spot, and to finish my spell. It was a lot of fun because batting didn’t go so well in the last match, so contributing to the team with the ball was fun. When a batter takes a wicket, there is no greater enjoyment than that,” said Sooryavanshi.

The twin strikes have doubled Sooryavanshi’s professional wickets tally to four, all coming in First-Class games. Overall in nine FC games, the southpaw has aggregated 215 runs at 16.53.

Sooryavanshi will next be in action during the Duleep Trophy semi-finals, starting Sunday in Bengaluru, where East Zone will take on Central Zone.

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