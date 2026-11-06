Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named Bihar captain for first two SMAT matches

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named Bihar’s captain for the first two matches of the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced a 17-member squad on Friday, with the 15-year-old set to lead the team against Saurashtra in their opener on November 14 and Railways on November 16. Both matches will be played in Indore. Suraj Kashyap has been named vice-captain.
This is not Sooryavanshi’s first leadership assignment this year. He was named vice-captain of East Zone for the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy, serving as Ishan Kishan’s deputy.
He got an opportunity to captain the side during the semi-final against Central Zone after Kishan walked off with a wrist injury. East Zone won the competition, securing the title on the basis of a 372-run first-innings lead after the final against South Zone ended in a draw in Chennai.
BCA president Harsh Vardhan said the captaincy would provide Sooryavanshi with another opportunity to develop as a cricketer and leader.
“Vaibhav has already demonstrated tremendous talent, confidence and maturity at a young age, and this responsibility will provide him with another opportunity to grow as a cricketer and leader.
“We are hopeful that under Vaibhav’s leadership, the team will deliver a disciplined, competitive and effective performance while representing the state in the upcoming season,” he said, as quoted by IANS.
The left-hander has enjoyed a sensational rise in 2026, making an impact at the Under-19 level before carrying that form into the Indian Premier League and earning an international debut.
Sooryavanshi played a pivotal role in India’s triumph at the 2026 Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, scoring 175 in the final against England and finishing the tournament as Player of the Tournament. He then became the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30.
Those performances earned him a place in India’s T20I squad. He made his international debut in the second T20I against England in Manchester in July, becoming India’s youngest men’s international cricketer.
In the recent third T20I against New Zealand, Sooryavanshi combined with Abhishek Sharma to put on 118 runs in the first six overs without losing a wicket. It was the highest powerplay total in men’s T20Is.
All-rounder Mangal Mahour and pacer Shakib Hussain have been included subject to fitness. Their availability will be assessed after the first two matches before a decision is taken on their participation.
Bihar squad:
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (captain), Suraj Kashyap (vice-captain), Alok Kumar, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Altamash Ashraf, Param Kumar Singh, Anmol Kumar (wk), Ritwik Raj, Mayank Kumar, Raghvendra Pratap, Ashish Kumar, Vasudev Pratap Singh, Mohammad Izhar, Amod Yadav, Prashant Singh, Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh.
Subject to fitness: Mangal Mahour, Shakib Hussain.