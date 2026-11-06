Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named Bihar captain for first two SMAT matches

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named Bihar’s captain for the first two matches of the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced a 17-member squad on Friday, with the 15-year-old set to lead the team against Saurashtra in their opener on November 14 and Railways on November 16. Both matches will be played in Indore. Suraj Kashyap has been named vice-captain.

This is not Sooryavanshi’s first leadership assignment this year. He was named vice-captain of East Zone for the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy, serving as Ishan Kishan’s deputy.

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He got an opportunity to captain the side during the semi-final against Central Zone after Kishan walked off with a wrist injury. East Zone won the competition, securing the title on the basis of a 372-run first-innings lead after the final against South Zone ended in a draw in Chennai.