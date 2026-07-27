‘Not his style’: Sooryavanshi’s batting free of milestone pressure, says Jaffer

In only his third international assignment, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lived up to his billing and walked away as India’s Player of the Series in their 3-0 win over Zimbabwe on Sunday.

After becoming the youngest international batter to slam a half-century in the opening T20I of the series, Sooryavanshi notched up another gear on Sunday, scoring a 49-ball 81 on the back of eight fours and four sixes. India eventually secured a 35-run win to wrap up the series, with Sooryavanshi’s batting remaining a standout in the series.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer lavished praise on Sooryavanshi’s ability to bat freely without the pressure of milestones setting in on his batting.