RR coach on Sooryavanshi: Been in cricket for 40 years, haven’t seen that before

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For most 15-year-olds, walking into the Wankhede Stadium for an IPL game could probably feel overwhelming. The noise, the expectations, the cameras, the conversations around them – all of it can consume even experienced cricketers, let alone teenagers.
But Rajasthan Royals (RR) assistant coach Trevor Penney says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reacted to the attention around him in a manner he has rarely seen before.
Speaking ahead of RR’s must-win clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Penney described the teenager as someone operating in his “own little bubble”, largely untouched by the scale of the occasion around him.
“I’m sure he’s very excited. We don’t have to talk to him much,” Penney said. “He’s just such a pleasant boy. He’s very confident. He’s just so excited every day to go and play and practise.”
Sooryavanshi’s emergence has quickly become one of the stories of IPL 2026. At an age when most players are still navigating junior cricket, he has already become part of RR’s playoff push and one of the most discussed young talents in the tournament.
What has stood out as much as his strokeplay, though, has been his calmness around the environment.
“So to be honest, we don’t really have to talk to him too much,” Penney said. “He’s just in his little bubble. He practises hard and then when he goes out to play, he just enjoys himself.”
For someone who has spent a long time in professional cricket, Penney admitted Sooryavanshi’s temperament feels unusual.
“So it’s pretty rare. I’ve been in cricket for 40 years, and I haven’t seen that before,” he said. “So long may that last, and I certainly hope that it works tomorrow.”
The RR management, however, is aware that handling a teenager through an IPL season requires more than simply trusting talent. Penney said the franchise has consciously tried to create a protective environment around Sooryavanshi as the attention around him continues to grow.
“We’ve got a really good managerial staff and support staff that are looking after him,” Penney said. “Obviously, he’s very young and the nights are long and that sort of stuff.”
The support extends beyond cricket itself. RR have monitored his routines away from the field as carefully as they have his development on it.
“So we look after him in the evenings, make sure he practises accordingly and look after all those small things which you have to do with a young boy,” Penney explained.
Yet even within that structure, Sooryavanshi’s composure has surprised people inside the camp.
“But he’s pretty freaky in a way with how he’s dealing with it all,” Penney said.
On Sunday, under the afternoon sun at the Wankhede and with RR’s playoff hopes on the line, the teenager will step into the biggest atmosphere of his young career so far. Inside the RR camp, though, there appears to be little concern that the occasion will overwhelm him.
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