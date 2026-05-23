RR coach on Sooryavanshi: Been in cricket for 40 years, haven’t seen that before

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals play a shot during Match 28 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India, on April 19, 2026. (CREIMAS)

For most 15-year-olds, walking into the Wankhede Stadium for an IPL game could probably feel overwhelming. The noise, the expectations, the cameras, the conversations around them – all of it can consume even experienced cricketers, let alone teenagers.

But Rajasthan Royals (RR) assistant coach Trevor Penney says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reacted to the attention around him in a manner he has rarely seen before.

Speaking ahead of RR’s must-win clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Penney described the teenager as someone operating in his “own little bubble”, largely untouched by the scale of the occasion around him.

“I’m sure he’s very excited. We don’t have to talk to him much,” Penney said. “He’s just such a pleasant boy. He’s very confident. He’s just so excited every day to go and play and practise.”