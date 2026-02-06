Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup

When the noise finally ebbed at Harare Sports Club, India stood crowned Under-19 world champions for the sixth time, the final decisively shaped by a batting performance that seized control long before England could settle into the contest. The 100-run margin reflected the imbalance on the scoreboard, but the tone of the match had been set much earlier, through an innings that dictated tempo and redefined possibilities.

Central to that surge was a 14-year-old left-hander who arrived at the summit clash carrying consistency but still searching for a truly defining moment. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s tournament numbers – 2, 72, 40, 52, 30 and 68 – pointed to reliability and composure, yet the innings capable of bending a match decisively had remained elusive. On Friday, with the title at stake, he bridged that gap emphatically, producing a commanding 175 off 80 balls that effectively put the contest beyond England’s reach.

The opening phase of his innings was marked by caution rather than bravado. Sooryavanshi began by feeling his way in, collecting just two boundaries from his first ten balls as he assessed the surface and the bowlers’ plans. There was no rush to dominate, only an assurance that time was on his side. That calm approach masked what was to follow. The ninth over, bowled by James Minto, proved to be the moment of transition. Three fours and a six followed in quick succession, each struck cleanly, signalling a shift in gears and a swing in momentum.

Congratulations to India U19 on winning the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 👏👏 Their historic 6⃣th title 🫡

England turned to spin in search of control, with captain Thomas Rew introducing Farhan Ahmed in the 11th over. Instead of slowing the innings, the move only accelerated its drift. Sooryavanshi read the off-spinner early, trusted his footwork and committed fully to his strokes. Two sixes in the 15th over loosened England’s grip further, before the 17th became a decisive passage – 22 runs flowing from it as Farhan’s variations were dismantled with authority.

The fifty arrived in just 32 balls, but it was the manner rather than the speed that stood out. There was no slogging, no distortion of shape. Sooryavanshi’s scoring zones were classical, particularly straight down the ground, where timing outweighed brute force. His bat followed through smoothly, head still, balance intact – hallmarks of control amid aggression.

The hundred followed 23 balls later, and rather than bringing consolidation, it unleashed another surge. From 100 to 150, he took only 16 deliveries, a phase that stripped England of any lingering belief. Ralphie Albert bore the brunt of that acceleration, conceding 27 runs in the 22nd over as Sooryavanshi cleared the boundary repeatedly with strokes that looked both effortless and inevitable.

England eventually halted the charge in the 26th over, Manny Lumsden drawing an edge with a short delivery that Rew accepted behind the stumps. By then, the damage had long been done. Sooryavanshi’s knock, laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes, had shaped the final in its entirety, setting a benchmark England would spend the rest of the match chasing.

4⃣3⃣9⃣ Runs

6⃣2⃣.7⃣1⃣ Average

1⃣7⃣5⃣ Highest

3⃣ Fifties and 1⃣ Hundred For his staggering impact with the bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is named the Player of the Tournament at the #U19WorldCup 2026 👌👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hisult6ODX pic.twitter.com/hqMQZB0LrO — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026

Support around him arrived in phases rather than waves. Ayush Mhatre provided the most substantial backing, scoring a fluent 53 off 51 balls and adding 142 runs for the second wicket after the early loss of Aaron George.

India eventually closed on 411 for 9, an innings studded with 40 fours and 19 sixes. They had looked capable of more at one stage, but the total was already imposing – a score that ensured the final would unfold firmly on India’s terms, shaped by an innings that turned promise into permanence on the biggest stage.

Falconer shines

At 177 for 7 after 22 overs, the final appeared to be drifting inevitably towards an Indian coronation. England were deep in trouble, the required rate climbing and wickets tumbling. But Caleb Falconer had other ideas, and for a while, he ensured the contest lingered longer than it had any right to.

Falconer counterattacked with remarkable freedom. Anything loose was punished, but it was his range that stood out. Orthodoxy blended seamlessly with invention as he unsettled India’s bowlers with reverse sweeps, scoops and deft manipulation. He found a willing ally in James Minto, and together they stitched a defiant stand for the eighth wicket, keeping the chase alive.

Falconer’s fifty came off just 26 balls. The resistance delayed the inevitable and once Ambrish broke the 92-run stand, England folded in 40.2 overs with the right-hander the last to fall for a magnificent 115 off 67 balls and India were crowned champions for a sixth time.

Brief Scores: India 411/9 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 175, Ayush Mhatre 53; James Minto 3/63) beat England 311 all out in 40.2 overs (Caleb Falconer 115, Ben Dawkins 66; RS Ambrish 3/56) by 100 runs.