‘Unko chhodke puri duniya bol rahi thi’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals chat with RR coaches before 15-ball fifty

Days after he turned 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ensured that his IPL initiation last season was anything but a fluke as he pulverised Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Opening the batting in his second season for the Rajasthan Royals in a 128-run chase, the swashbuckling left-handed batter razed down the Chennai bowling within the Powerplay. Having received an early reprieve from a drop from CSK’s Kartik Sharma, Sooryavanshi sped to a 15-ball half-century, the joint-third fastest IPL fifty.

While he eventually fell on 52 off 17 deliveries on the back of five sixes and four fours, Sooryavanshi had all but sealed the chase. Rajasthan cruised past the target in 13 overs with eight wickets to spare.