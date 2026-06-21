Sooryavanshi may only be 15, but 29-ball 94 in final shows he loves the biggest stage

As 2026 edges towards its halfway mark, one teenager has made a habit of owning cricket’s biggest stages. Every few weeks, when the pressure has been at its highest and the spotlight at its brightest, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found a way to make the headlines. At just 15, he isn’t just scoring runs – he is scoring them in the matches that matter most.

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His latest statement came for India A in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Sunday, where he blasted a 94 off just 29 balls. It was another final, another high-pressure occasion and another innings that underlined a trend that has defined his extraordinary year.

In February, Sooryavanshi hammered 175 off 80 balls against England in the Under-19 World Cup final in Harare, an innings that powered India to the title. A few months later, playing for Rajasthan Royals, he smashed 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator to keep his team’s campaign alive. Now, he has added another breathtaking knock to the list.

Three of his biggest innings this year have come in matches that carried the highest stakes.

That is what makes Sooryavanshi’s rise so remarkable. Cricket has seen plenty of teenage prodigies dominate age-group tournaments or make an impact after breaking into senior cricket. But repeatedly producing your best when everything is on the line is a quality that cannot be taught easily.

The most impressive aspect is that he has not altered his style because of the occasion. There has been no sign of fear or hesitation. Whether it was the 175 in a World Cup final, the 97 in an IPL Eliminator or the explosive 29-ball 94 in Dambulla, he has trusted his natural game.

There is a fine line between fearless and reckless batting. So far, on big occasions, Sooryavanshi has remained on the right side of it. He attacks because he believes in his strengths, not because he is unaware of the risks. That clarity has allowed him to play with freedom even when the stakes have been enormous.

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Of course, it would be unrealistic to expect this run to continue forever. Cricket has a way of testing every player. Bowlers will analyse his methods, teams will devise plans to restrict him and there will inevitably be phases when the runs become harder to find.

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Those moments will reveal how quickly he adapts, how he responds to setbacks and whether he can evolve as opponents learn more about him.

But whatever challenges lie ahead, his performances over the past six months have already said plenty. He has not merely piled on runs against weaker attacks or in games with little consequence. Time and again, he has produced his best work when trophies or qualifications have been at stake.

That is a trait every captain values.

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Indian cricket has produced several gifted youngsters over the years. Some went on to enjoy outstanding careers, while others struggled to fulfil the promise they showed early on. The difference has rarely been talent alone. Handling pressure consistently over many years is often what separates the very best from the rest.

That is why Sooryavanshi’s 2026 deserves attention beyond the numbers. The conversation is no longer just about his age or the audacity of his strokeplay. It is about a teenager who already looks comfortable on cricket’s biggest stages.