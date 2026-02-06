Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks U19 World Cup sixes record, becomes first man to hit 100 Youth ODI sixes

India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi collected a bunch of world records with his maiden U19 World Cup century in 55 balls in the final against England U-19, also bringing up his 100th six in the format at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Opening the batting, Sooryavanshi continued his menacing form by racking up another rapid half-century in only 32 balls. Pairing up with his captain, Ayush Mhatre, for the second wicket the left-handed Sooryavanshi unfurled his big shots gradually.

With a thunderous slog over down the ground, his fifth maximum, the 14-year-old Sooryavanshi became the first batter in Under-19 ODI cricket to record 100 sixes. Sooryavanshi is miles ahead of his peers. Only one other batter has managed more than 50 sixes in Youth ODIs – Bangladesh’s Zawad Abrar with 55.