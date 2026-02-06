Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks U19 World Cup sixes record, becomes first man to hit 100 Youth ODI sixes

U19 World Cup final: After missing out on a big score previously in the tournament, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted a ball century in the final against England, breaking several six-hitting records.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 03:36 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the U19 World Cup sixes record during the final against England in Harare. (ICC Media Zone)Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the U19 World Cup sixes record during the final against England in Harare. (ICC Media Zone)
India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi collected a bunch of world records with his maiden U19 World Cup century in 55 balls in the final against England U-19, also bringing up his 100th six in the format at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Opening the batting, Sooryavanshi continued his menacing form by racking up another rapid half-century in only 32 balls. Pairing up with his captain, Ayush Mhatre, for the second wicket the left-handed Sooryavanshi unfurled his big shots gradually.

With a thunderous slog over down the ground, his fifth maximum, the 14-year-old Sooryavanshi became the first batter in Under-19 ODI cricket to record 100 sixes. Sooryavanshi is miles ahead of his peers. Only one other batter has managed more than 50 sixes in Youth ODIs – Bangladesh’s Zawad Abrar with 55.

Sooryavanshi breaks U19 WC sixes record

In his maiden appearance at the showpiece event, Sooryavanshi also rewrote the tournament record for most sixes, surpassing South Africa’s Dewald Brevis to become the highest six-hitter in U19 World Cup history. In only seven innings in this edition, the Bihar batter became the first batter to record more than 20 sixes in U19 World Cup cricket.

Sooryavanshi now has three centuries in under 60 deliveries in Youth ODI cricket, the most by any in the format. Last year, Sooryavanshi had brought up a 52-ball century against the England colts, then the quickest by any batter in the world. The hard-hitting batter progressively went into overdrive after reaching his century, backing it up with more sixes in succession.

Sooryavanshi crammed in 15 sixes in total as he eventually on 175 off 80 balls, finishing with a staggering 30 maximums in only seven innings this edition.

In his 25th Y-ODI innings, Sooryavanshi also went past former India U19 captain Vijay Zol to become the highest run-getter for the country in the age-group circuit, totalling 1412 runs.

Most Youth ODI sixes

110* – V Sooryavanshi
55 -Zawad Abrar
38 – Azizul Hakim
38 – Unmukt Chand

All records broken by Sooryavanshi in his innings

  • Second fastest U19 World Cup hundred – 55 balls
  • First batter to hit 100 Y-ODI sixes
  • Most sixes in U19 World Cup history – 30
  • Most sixes in a single U19 World Cup edition – 30
  • Fastest century in U19 World Cup final
  • Most runs for India in Youth ODI cricket – 1412
  • Most sixes in a Youth ODI innings – 15

