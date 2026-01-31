Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Vaibhav Kandpal, Ayush Doseja give Delhi the edge with 110-run lead against Mumbai

Delhi’s batting this season has revolved around Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan, but on day three against Mumbai at the MCA BKC ground, a new hero emerged. Vaibhav Kandpal stepped up with a composed 61 off 107 balls, joining Doseja in a match-defining 106-run partnership that gave the visitors a commanding 110-run lead with one day remaining.

The 26-year-old Kandpal, with just one previous fifty this season, walked in to bat after 11 overs and began watchfully. His innings sparked to life in the 15th over when he drove Tushar Deshpande for back-to-back boundaries through the covers, holding his pose after the second. Though shorter in stature, he showed the same elegance as Sangwan through the off side, adding an on side flourish by flicking Mohit Avasthi for four.