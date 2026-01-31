Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Vaibhav Kandpal, Ayush Doseja give Delhi the edge with 110-run lead against Mumbai

Both players joined at 100/3 and put on 106 runs for the fourth wicket to give Delhi the advantage

Written by: Shankar Narayan
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 06:46 PM IST
Vaibhav Kandpal, Ayush Doseja Ranji Delhi vs MumbaiDelhi’s Ayush Doseja completes his half century during Ranji match between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. (Express Photo | Praveen Khanna)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi’s batting this season has revolved around Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan, but on day three against Mumbai at the MCA BKC ground, a new hero emerged. Vaibhav Kandpal stepped up with a composed 61 off 107 balls, joining Doseja in a match-defining 106-run partnership that gave the visitors a commanding 110-run lead with one day remaining.

The 26-year-old Kandpal, with just one previous fifty this season, walked in to bat after 11 overs and began watchfully. His innings sparked to life in the 15th over when he drove Tushar Deshpande for back-to-back boundaries through the covers, holding his pose after the second. Though shorter in stature, he showed the same elegance as Sangwan through the off side, adding an on side flourish by flicking Mohit Avasthi for four.

Kandpal proved equally adept against spin. He cut Shams Mulani against the turn, swept Musheer Khan confidently, and rotated strike with sound judgment against Himanshu Singh’s off-spin. On a surface offering little assistance, Mumbai’s quicks peppered him with short balls. Kandpal responded with control, reaching fifty with a pulled four off Onkar Tarmale in the 46th over.

A Deshpande bouncer struck him on the head, forcing brief medical attention, but Kandpal carried on unfazed. At the other end, Doseja brought up their century stand with a single off Himanshu in the 49th over. Just when Kandpal seemed set to bat through the day, Himanshu found the breakthrough in the 51st over. The left-hander went for the sweep, got a top edge, and Tarmale completed a superb catch at backward square leg.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad finds the sweet spot, scoring five centuries for Mumbai this season – latest against Delhi

If Kandpal provided the platform, Doseja ensured Delhi maintained momentum. The left-hander, dismissed for a duck in the first innings, walked in at 100/3 and began cautiously before disrupting Mumbai’s rhythm with the reverse sweep. The stroke forced Mumbai to rethink their fields, allowing both batters to rotate strike freely.

When captain Siddhesh Lad reintroduced pace, Doseja leaned into a crisp cover drive off Deshpande in the 41st over. Two overs later came a turning point. Deshpande rushed Doseja into a mistimed pull, but spilled a tough return catch with the batsman on 36. Doseja capitalised immediately, whipping the next loose delivery through midwicket and reaching his half-century in style with consecutive boundaries off Tarmale.

Earlier, Divij Mehra’s 5/64 in 31 overs helped dismiss Mumbai for 317, giving the hosts a 96-run first-innings lead that Delhi have now erased and extended.

Story continues below this ad

Brief Scores: Delhi 221 & 206/4 (Doseja 62*, Kandpal 61) lead Mumbai 317 (Lad 103; Mehra 5/64) by 110 runs.

Tarpaulin added to prevent dust

Ranji Trophy

On Day one of the Mumbai-Delhi Ranji Trophy fixture, three players – Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan and Himanshu Singh – were seen wearing masks to protect themselves from the dust coming in from an adjacent high-rise construction site. On day three, tarpaulin covers were installed to contain the dust and reduce the impact on play.

Shankar Narayan
Shankar Narayan

Based in Mumbai, Shankar Narayan has over five years of experience and his reporting has ranged from the Ranji Trophy to ICC World Cups, and he writes extensively on women’s cricket. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Why Novak Djokovic can fancy his chances of beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic now holds the record for the longest time span between his first and most recent Grand Slam final appearance
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open Final

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Mamata Banerjee govt wants to cover up warehouse fire, BJP won't let it happen: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during BJP workers' meeting, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal
‘RaGA never uses the word Muslim in speeches’: Why some Congress leaders are uneasy about party’s ‘silence’
Congress Rahul Gandhi
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kevin Warsh
Alia Bhatt’s 'mom brain' shift: Why she stopped sitting in the front seat after motherhood
Alia Bhatt on embracing motherhood
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News