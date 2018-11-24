Ranji Trophy: Uttar Pradesh fast bowlers toil hard, but Services’ Ravi Chauhan holds fort

For Uttar Pradesh, Friday morning exuded hope. They were clearly the more dominant team while coming into the final day’s play against the Services at the Airforce Sports Complex in Palam. The equation was simple. They had a lead of 240 runs, and needed 9 wickets to register their third consecutive outright win in this Ranji season.

Advertising

The possibility of stretching their points tally to 21 was utterly tantalising. On the face of it, it looked utterly possible.

More so, with their two rampant fast bowlers in Ankit Rajpoot and Shivam Mavi, who had broken through the Services batting order by claiming four wickets apiece in the first innings.

If they were hoping for another encore, a lot would depend on the nature of the 22-yard strip. Surprisingly enough, the pitch held up admirably, but the lack of bounce proved to be the undoing.

Advertising

Throughout the day, there were instances when the edges failed to carry to either the wicket-keeper or the slips. Rajpoot and Mavi bent their backs, but there was hardly anything tangible on offer. Sensing the opportunity, Services shut out the game with their dour batting approach, with Ravi Chauhan, helping himself to an unbeaten 114 — his third century in first-class cricket.

The home side had comfortably moved along to 225 for 2, with an overall deficit of 50 runs, when the two teams mutually decided to call off the game. Captain Akshdeep Nath, though, looked to dwell on the positives. “We tried our best, but there was absolutely nothing in the pitch. Neither did it deteriorate, nor did it offer any bounce. It was slow and low throughout the day.”

With 17 points from three games, Uttar Pradesh are second in Group C. Even though they were unsuccessful on Friday, Rajpoot and Mavi’s lion-hearted efforts helped them clinch back-to-back outright wins in the first two games of the season, in Kanpur and Bhubaneshwar respectively. Even at Palam, they set up the game on this docile track in the first innings.

“They were a revelation this season. They were superb, bowling on unhelpful tracks in Kanpur, and even in this game, they bowled their hearts out. They give this team a definitive edge over others,” Nath offered.

The Uttar Pradesh captain is not off the mark. Rajpoot’s bowling in the first innings was a revelation. He got bounce from this track, and hurried the batsmen with his pace. All Rajpoot’s five dismissals in this game — four in the first innings — were either bowled or caught behind. This further illustrates the talent and acumen while operating on conditions that are overtly unfavourable.

Not surprisingly, he has been the pick of the bowlers this season, and his 19 scalps from the three games is an indication of the rapid strides he has been making. Mavi too has been pretty impressive in his debut season, with 14 wickets.

Nath believes this is the best he has seen Rajpoot bowl in his six years, and the reason being his maturity. “There is a great deal of finesse in the way he bowls now. He had told me that spending time with the likes of Rahul Dravid and Paras Mahambrey had had a positive effect on his bowling. He now knows what to bowl at various match conditions. But more importantly, the way he is mentoring young Mavi is really great.”

Despite getting off to a confident start, Uttar Pradesh will be wary of the fact that both Rajpoot and Mavi will miss two of the upcoming league games as they will be in Sri Lanka, as part of India’s squad for the Emerging teams’ Asia Cup. As things stand, they will be available for UP’s next game against Rajasthan at the Green Park later this month. They are, however, scheduled to miss out the two subsequent matches in December — an away game against J&K in Srinagar, followed by the duel against Jharkhand in Lucknow.

Nath puts things into perspective. “Not just us, but some of the other teams who have their key players flying out for the Asia Cup too will be depleted. But the important thing is that they will be away for only the two league games.”

In their absence, Nath insists that the team will bank on young rookie Yash Dalal and experienced medium-pacer in Imtiaz Ahmed, who is back in the mix after last year’s ill-fated Ranji campaign, to shore up their bowling. “Yash is young, and has been working closely with the likes of Rajpoot and Mavi, while Imtiaz will be recalled. He is someone who has played over 40 matches, so we feel he has the experience and his bowling suits the longer formats,” he added.

How the two reserve bowlers in the two league games, scheduled in a crucial juncture of the season, will play a huge role in shaping the fortunes of Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

Brief Scores: Services 260 and 225/2 (Ravi Chauhan 114 not out) drew to Uttar Pradesh (535/9 declared, Rinku Singh 163 not out, Priyam Garg 88). Points: UP 3, Services 1.