Uthappa’s tale of caution to Sooryavanshi: ‘We saw Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw…’

Touted as great talents, Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw lost their way in their respective careers. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just in his teens, is seen as a great prodigy. Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa cautioned Sooryavanshi about the distractions he could face in his career, using Kambli and Shaw as examples. Uthappa also predicted that Sooryavanshi could have a bigger impact in white-ball cricket than Sachin Tendulkar.

“He could have a bigger impact on white-ball than Tendulkar. But how he’s managed is going to be important. We’ve seen in Indian cricket exciting players come through the ranks. We saw Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw and started asking what they would become when they were 17-18 years old. And then suddenly they fall off the wagon,” Uthappa said on the CommBoxTV YouTube channel.