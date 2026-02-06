Inspired by Dhoni, tempered by struggle: The rise of Pakistan’s sling-arm surprise, Usman Tariq

Across borders and backbreaking workdays, persistence and an unusual action combine to deliver an improbable international breakthrough

Written by: Venkata Krishna B
6 min readColomboFeb 6, 2026 05:58 PM IST
Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq in action during a T20I against Australia. (PHOTO: AP)Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq in action during a T20I against Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

The inspiration to give cricket another shot arrived for Pakistan’s new spin sensation, Usman Tariq, while watching MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. To be precise, it was the scene where Sushant Singh Rajput, who portrayed Dhoni in the film, takes the train from Kharagpur, abandoning a monotonous job — the moment that sparked Usman’s resolve.

The connection is understandable. If being a TTE didn’t allow Dhoni to focus on cricket, for Usman, working in an automobile factory handling logistics and procurement meant much the same. In the coming days, Usman would pack his bags and head to Karachi, and nearly 10 years later would feature in his maiden T20 World Cup — just three months after making his debut for Pakistan.

While Usman’s action — where he pauses at the crease for a moment before releasing the ball in a sling-arm action with a lower trajectory, similar to the one Lasith Malinga used to employ — has been hogging the limelight, his journey from Peshawar to the Pakistan team via Kabul, Dubai, the USA and Karachi has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Nabeel Hashmi, the GM of Quetta Gladiators, who spotted Usman soon after he landed in Karachi after returning from Dubai, says he always stood out. “I saw him at a Ramadan tournament, where you play with a hard ball. He was different from everyone and his action was unique. Batsmen were not able to set themselves up against that action because it was challenging to hit him. I didn’t take him immediately, but he remained a player of interest,” Hashmi tells The Indian Express.

With cricket in the USA making the right noises, Usman headed there to play in Minor League Cricket, where he played a prominent role. “When you get to the USA, you feel you are sorted. You can live a good life and even settle there. But when I called him to play the Sindh Premier League in Karachi, he had the vision to see what that tournament could do for him. Since all the PSL scouts were there, he knew it could be a life-changer. Despite a lot riding on his performances, he didn’t flinch — he took 13 wickets in four matches. Eventually, when Quetta needed a replacement player in 2024, we brought him into the PSL fold,” Hashmi says.

From then on, Usman has hardly looked back. At the Abu Dhabi T10, he challenged himself against some of the toughest batsmen — Jos Buttler and Nicholas Pooran — in the shortest format and came up trumps. Those performances meant he became a T20 globetrotter, featuring in the ILT20 and the Caribbean Premier League, where he ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker. In between all of this, he was reported twice for an illegal action before being cleared to bowl. The bent elbow, Usman claims, is an illusion, as he has double-jointed elbows that do not allow him to straighten his arms fully.

The Cameron Green controversy

Last week, during a T20I between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green made gestures hinting that Usman was throwing the ball after being dismissed. Usman responded by posting a video of a child crying on Instagram with the caption: “After getting out.” That Usman saw the funny side of it does not come as a surprise to his cousin, Haseeb Ur Rahman.

Story continues below this ad

If there is one person who has had a ringside view of Usman’s career, it is Haseeb — first in Kabul and then in Dubai. “Since he lost his father very early, he rarely had good days. In 2010, when I was in Kabul working for an NGO, Usman joined me there looking for ways to make a living. But you know how it is in Kabul, and he struggled a lot during those days just to get an opportunity to earn,” Haseeb says.

Cameron green Cameron Green did not look happy after he was dismissed by Usman Tariq in the 2nd T20I vs Pakistan, making a chucking gesture with his hands as he walked out of the field (Screengrabs: X)

At the peak of winter in Afghanistan, with temperatures hitting 0 degrees Celsius, Usman struggled for days, unable to withstand the severe cold. “Even though he was struggling, he wasn’t willing to go home because he wanted to help his family in whatever way he could. After he was denied a job at the NGO I worked for, I told our bosses that I would give up part of my salary and they could give that to him because it was hard for me to see him in that situation. It wasn’t big money, but I knew it would at least let him sleep peacefully,” Haseeb says.

The harsh conditions eventually drove Usman back to Karachi, where the spinner completed his graduation in B.Com while continuing to play club-level cricket. The cousins’ paths crossed again a few years later in Dubai. “When he called me, I had just one thing on my mind. Before coming to Kabul, he had worked in Dubai at a restaurant. His job was to peel onions all day while standing, and it had created back issues. So when he came to Dubai for the second time, he got an opportunity at an automobile factory,” Haseeb says.

Having found a reliable job, Usman went back to attending trials in Dubai. His first stop was Peshawar Zalmi, which overlooked him. The 9-to-5 job, although monotonous, was hard for Usman to let go of — until he tuned in to watch MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
Quick Comment | Tale of two 175s: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does a Kapil Dev
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed 80-ball 175 and struck 15 sixes and as many fours against England in U19 World Cup final. (PHOTO: ICC)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row: Why Manoj Bajpayee film has drawn BJP ire, led to FIR in UP
Ghooskhor Pandat
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Vadh 2 Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra fails to deliver on its promise
vadh 2 review
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News