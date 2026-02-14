Usman Tariq will be our trump card, says Pakistan captain Salman Agha ahead of India match in T20 World Cup

Pakistan skipper throws his weight behind the spinner, whose action has come under question in recent days leading up to the match against India

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 03:37 PM IST
Throwing his support behind Usman, whose action has been under debate, in particularly in India, Agha said he is unfazed about all the talk. (AP Photo)Throwing his support behind Usman, whose action has been under debate, in particularly in India, Agha said he is unfazed about all the talk. (AP Photo)
Although questions rage over Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action, captain Salman Ali Agha has said the 30-year-old will be their trump card going into their match against India. Throwing his support behind Usman, whose action has been under debate, in particularly in India, Agha said he is unfazed about all the talk.

“Every player is important to us. Usman of course has been bowling well for a while in T20 leagues and he will be our trump card. All these talks around his action doesn’t make any difference when it comes to how we see him. The guy has been cleared twice. I don’t know why people keep questioning. Also knowing him (Usman), he doesn’t care,” Agha said on the eve of the match against India.

ALSO READ | This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry

At the Premadasa, where the slow and big outfield has been challenging for batsmen to score, this match is expected to be one dominated by the spinners but Agha felt even the pacers can’t be left behind. “It could be a game where spinners dominate. But fast bowlers will have a big role to play as well. We have to be judicious in how we use them,” Agha said.

The lead up to India vs Pakistan fixture had seen a cloud of uncertainty hang around the match. Until Monday, there was no confirmation that this match would go ahead and Agha said the their team was prepared for all sorts of eventualities. “The magnitude of this game is always big. It is the same tomorrow as well. We were prepared for all sorts of possibilities. And I can tell, we are fully prepared for the game tomorrow,” Agha said.

The Pakistan captain also wished India’s opener Abhishek Sharma, who missed their previous match against Namibia in New Delhi because of stomach illness recovers and plays on Sunday. “Really hope Abhishek plays because we want to play the best team. Hope he recovers and plays tomorrow,” Agha said.

Unlike India, which arrived in Colombo only late on Friday evening, Pakistan have been here for nearly two weeks now. Although this would be their first fixture at the Premadasa, they are a team that has been clearly acclimatised to the conditions. But Agha said it won’t give them any added advantage. “Of course, we have been based in Colombo, but we have not played here. Just because we are here it doesn’t mean we will go on to win. You got to play good cricket in the middle and we have a strong 15-member squad which can do that,” Agha said.

