Usman Tariq will be our trump card, says Pakistan captain Salman Agha ahead of India match in T20 World Cup

Although questions rage over Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action, captain Salman Ali Agha has said the 30-year-old will be their trump card going into their match against India. Throwing his support behind Usman, whose action has been under debate, in particularly in India, Agha said he is unfazed about all the talk.

“Every player is important to us. Usman of course has been bowling well for a while in T20 leagues and he will be our trump card. All these talks around his action doesn’t make any difference when it comes to how we see him. The guy has been cleared twice. I don’t know why people keep questioning. Also knowing him (Usman), he doesn’t care,” Agha said on the eve of the match against India.