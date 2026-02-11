Usman Tariq on bowling to India batsmen: I think there will be extra pressure on them

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has claimed the pressure will be on India to play him well. Bowling with a unique action, where he pauses for a long time before releasing almost like Lasith Malinga used to, Usman picked up three wickets in his maiden T20 World Cup fixture. Before their win against the USA, it appeared Pakistan would unleash Usman straightaway against India, but played him on Tuesday. It meant Pakistan took the field with four frontline spinners to go with all-rounder Saim Ayub as only Shaheen Shah Afridi was used as a pacer.

As Usman took three wickets, once again questions about the legality of his action came up among Indian fans. Having been reported twice for bowling with a bent elbow, he has been cleared to bowl by the International Cricket Council.

Cameron Green did not look happy after he was dismissed by Usman Tariq in the 2nd T20I vs Pakistan, making a chucking gesture with his hands as he walked out of the field (Screengrabs: X) Cameron Green did not look happy after he was dismissed by Usman Tariq in the 2nd T20I vs Pakistan, making a chucking gesture with his hands as he walked out of the field (Screengrabs: X)

Asked about the talk among the Indian fans, Usman said, “I guess, there will be extra pressure on them. Because, the way they’re discussing these things, I think, if they’re just discussing it in that sense, meaning, they’re just objecting on that, it shows that, maybe, there will be extra pressure on them. But, I don’t know about it. I’m really focusing on my games. I don’t have any idea what’s going around in the media and stuff. It’s a simple thing that I’m just focusing on my cricket and practice,” Usman said.

The tall off-spinner then chose to underplay the fixture against India on February 15 and called on his team to keep the plans simple. “I think the record that we note down, I guess we should note it down from where we started losing. If you look at it from the beginning, then we have a good record from the beginning. So we should count also that. Because those are also the title matches. And apart from that, the match that is coming next, it’s like, obviously, all of us are focusing on one thing, that any game comes to us, any game to play, we have to give our best. And in this way, we have to win this World Cup. And just make it memorable for everyone. So it’s just a normal game for me, for the team. Because, when you’re just getting that hype, or that kind of thing on your mind, obviously, it’s better to keep it simple. And just stick to the plans, that’s it,” he said.