‘Move away when Usman Tariq pauses’: Ashwin’s advice for Indian batsmen ahead of Pakistan clash

Former Indian spinner R Ashwin has offered a simple piece of advice to the Indian batters who will be facing the unique side-arm action of Pakistan off-spinner Usman Tariq on Sunday in the T20 World Cup. Talking on his his Youtube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ashwin said, “If he stops before delivering the ball, the batsman has the right to move away. He can say that ‘I thought he is stopping’. That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire. If I was there I would have done it. One should do everything to win a game within rules. I would simply say I don’t know when he will release the ball and I would step away. If I move away, it is the umpire’s responsibility.”

The 30-year-old Tariq has created quite a stir in the four T20 Internationals he has featured in. He has taken 11 wickets at an economy of less than six runs per over. Apart from all the talk about the events preceding the India-Pakistan clash, Tariq is going to be one of the talking points.

Tariq’s unique action has divided the cricket world but Ashwin had earlier supported him. Pakistan are using Tariq sparingly. Ashwin called for real-time competition testing tool to check if his side-arm action falls within the permissible 15 degree limit as per ICC’s rulebook

“…there is a 15 degree rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15 degree mark by the on-field Umpire is impossible. “The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool. The above is a grey area and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong.”

Ashwin explained why he is suggesting the batters to move away as it would add more excitement to the clash. “Imagine the pressure on Usman Tariq in the middle of the match. It would be an incredible joyride. He is the ace up their sleeves, imagine what he becomes if the batsman reacts like that,” he added.