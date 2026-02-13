‘Move away when Usman Tariq pauses’: Ashwin’s advice for Indian batsmen ahead of Pakistan clash

Usman Tariq's unique action has divided the cricket world but Ravichandran Ashwin had earlier supported him.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 13, 2026 04:24 PM IST
The 30-year-old Tariq has created quite a stir in the four T20 Internationals he has featured in. (AP Photo)The 30-year-old Tariq has created quite a stir in the four T20 Internationals he has featured in. (AP Photo)
Former Indian spinner R Ashwin has offered a simple piece of advice to the Indian batters who will be facing the unique side-arm action of Pakistan off-spinner Usman Tariq on Sunday in the T20 World Cup. Talking on his his Youtube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ashwin said, “If he stops before delivering the ball, the batsman has the right to move away. He can say that ‘I thought he is stopping’. That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire. If I was there I would have done it. One should do everything to win a game within rules. I would simply say I don’t know when he will release the ball and I would step away. If I move away, it is the umpire’s responsibility.”

The 30-year-old Tariq has created quite a stir in the four T20 Internationals he has featured in. He has taken 11 wickets at an economy of less than six runs per over. Apart from all the talk about the events preceding the India-Pakistan clash, Tariq is going to be one of the talking points.

Tariq’s unique action has divided the cricket world but Ashwin had earlier supported him. Pakistan are using Tariq sparingly. Ashwin called for real-time competition testing tool to check if his side-arm action falls within the permissible 15 degree limit as per ICC’s rulebook

“…there is a 15 degree rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15 degree mark by the on-field Umpire is impossible. “The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool. The above is a grey area and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong.”

Ashwin explained why he is suggesting the batters to move away as it would add more excitement to the clash. “Imagine the pressure on Usman Tariq in the middle of the match. It would be an incredible joyride. He is the ace up their sleeves, imagine what he becomes if the batsman reacts like that,” he added.

How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
India beat Namibia by 93 runs in T20 world cup as Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakarvarthy shine despite middle-order struggles
Kishan

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani led the charge with figures of 4/17
T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs victory
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN's election script
m k stalin
Kharge flags expunction of 'large portions' of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanks
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
O Romeo movie review
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
'Zero AI intervention': Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato's Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: 'Find my number and WhatsApp me'
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
As world adjusts to US power politics, India's task is to secure market access, investment
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs' tombs
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
