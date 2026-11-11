‘Not going to answer that’: Khawaja cancels book tour interviews after grilling on live TV

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has reportedly turned down opportunities for television and book interviews after his appearance in an ABC show with journalist Sarah Ferguson left him dead-batting a series of questions over explosive claims from his new memoir, ‘Sabr’.

Earlier this week, Khawaja opened up on the infamous Sandpapergate scandal that rocked Australia during the 2018 tour to South Africa. The former opener revealed that the entire team knew about the devious ploy to alter the ball’s condition in the Cape Town Test and had tried the same in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth.

However, a public TV interview on the 7.30 Report show on ABC left Khawaja fending off questions like wading through a hostile spell of seam bowling.