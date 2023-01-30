scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Usman Khawaja shares a story of him asking his mother, ‘Yeh kya keh rahi hai?’

Khawaja also won the inaugural Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award in the aforementioned awards show.

Since returning to the Test side in January last year, Khawaja accumulated 1020 runs at an average of 78.46 during the voting period.
Listen to this article
Usman Khawaja shares a story of him asking his mother, ‘Yeh kya keh rahi hai?’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Australia batter Usman Khawaja who won the Community Impact Award at the Cricket Australia Awards for his off field philanthropic work through his Usman Khawaja Foundation narrated a story about his mother and how the foundation came to be.

“I came to Australia when I was 4 years old. English is my 2nd language. I don’t speak a word of English. My kindergarten teacher asked me how it’s going on day one and I still remember that I looked to my mom and said, ‘Ye kya keh rahi hain? (What is she saying?). She was like ‘Oh god I got a kid here who does not speak any English.”

“I remember from the start that the one thing that was constant was sports. I didn’t speak a word of English but I was playing footy, tag, cricket and everything there was on the school yards and it showed me that sports breaks down all barriers and that was one very important part of my life. The second part of my life, which my mom would attest to is the studying side. Coming from a subcontinental family, it was very important.”

“So the two facets of the Usman Khawaja Foundation are allowing kids from low socio-economic backgrounds to play sport for free and the second part is giving grants, scholarships and things needed for kids’ education. Both very close to my heart and that is how it started,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

Khawaja also won the inaugural Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award in the aforementioned awards show. Since returning to the Test side in January last year, Khawaja accumulated 1020 runs at
an average of 78.46 during the voting period.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 23:52 IST
Next Story

Team India’s last-minute request resulted in ‘shocker’ pitch, curator gets the sack

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News
close