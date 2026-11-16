‘Stood up for 3 guys; don’t need money’: Khawaja defends Sandpapergate comments

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja, who created a huge stir with his revelations about the 2018 Sandpapergate, said that he was standing up for the three guys, namely David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, who were penalised back then, adding that he did not need any money.

“I’m so grateful; God has given me so much, I don’t need any more money. Having more money in my life is not going to change my life any more. I’ve stood up for the three guys (Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft) who I feel like were treated unfairly, but there are other guys still playing in the team right now that it might be some sort of cost (for them). I tried my best to balance that out. I’m not playing the victim here, because I knew what I was getting into and knew what was coming; I just didn’t realise it would be so personal,” he said on ‘Antoinette Lattouf’s ‘We used to be…’ podcast.