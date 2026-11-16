‘Stood up for 3 guys; don’t need money’: Khawaja defends Sandpapergate comments

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Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja, who created a huge stir with his revelations about the 2018 Sandpapergate, said that he was standing up for the three guys, namely David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, who were penalised back then, adding that he did not need any money.
“I’m so grateful; God has given me so much, I don’t need any more money. Having more money in my life is not going to change my life any more. I’ve stood up for the three guys (Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft) who I feel like were treated unfairly, but there are other guys still playing in the team right now that it might be some sort of cost (for them). I tried my best to balance that out. I’m not playing the victim here, because I knew what I was getting into and knew what was coming; I just didn’t realise it would be so personal,” he said on ‘Antoinette Lattouf’s ‘We used to be…’ podcast.
Warner, Smith and Bancroft were handed varying bans for their role in the ball-tampering attempt made during a Test against South Africa in 2018. Smith and Warner were also barred from leadership roles. Khawaja, in his book ‘Sabr’, asserted that the entire team knew about the conspiracy, a statement that has been rejected as “complete and utter nonsense” by current skipper Pat Cummins.
“I had promised him for ages because he’s had to carry this for eight years. I didn’t tell David Warner what was in my book until two months ago. The penalties that happened to these guys were grotesquely overboard,” Khawaja said.
“The reason I say this is because the ICC gave them the penalties. Smith got a game and 100 per cent of his match fee, Bancroft got 75 per cent of his match fee, and David Warner got nothing because he didn’t do anything. No one had ever gotten these penalties before…the benchmark should be ICC penalties. Cricket Australia went over the top, and I go into details about why I think that happened and the context of what made that happen,” he added.