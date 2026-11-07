Usman Khawaja reveals ‘all of us’ involved in 2018 Australia sandpaper ball-tampering scandal

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja made explosive revelations about the infamous Sandpaper Gate scandal during the 2018 South Africa tour in his new memoir, titled ‘Sabr’.

In extracts of the book published in The Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian contingent knew about the ball-tampering ploy employed by the team during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Although the eventual casualties were then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, Khawaja revealed that discussions around the sandpaper tactic had begun during the previous Test in Port Elizabeth.

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“It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” Khawaja told The Sydney Morning Herald.