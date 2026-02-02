Usman Khawaja supports Pakistan spinner after teammate Cameron Green mocks bowler’s action

Pakistani players and official pose for photograph with the trophy after winning the T20 series against Australia on the end of the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Recently retired Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has defended Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq after countryman and former teammate Cameron Green mocked the bowler for his action. Green, who was dismissed by Tariq in the second T20I international between Pakistan and Australia, was caught on cameras mimicking the action of Tariq.

Tariq, who was playing in only his third ever T20I, has a unique action. Green, after being dismissed, was seen on cameras mimicking a baseball throw, similar to how Tariq’s action is. The Pakistani bowler has been accused of ‘chucking’ the ball in the past and has been cleared twice. In an Instagram post, Khawaja defended him and said, “There aren’t many things worse than being called a chucker in cricket,” he said in the post. “The stigma is real. The man is just doing his best and has been cleared twice.