USA secure ODI status for the first time

United States Cricket Team beat Hong Kong by 84 runs in the WCL Division 2 to attain one-day International (ODI) status on Wednesday.

United States Cricket Team beat Hong Kong by 84 runs in the WCL Division 2 to attain one-day International (ODI) status on Wednesday. After losing their first game at WCL2, USA came back to win their next three to secure one-day international cricket for the first time since the 2004 Champions Trophy.

Opener Xavier Marshall (who has played seven Tests for the West Indies) scored a fine century which helped USA post a challenging total of 280/8 in their allocated 50 overs.

Hong Kong began the chase well but slow left-arm spinner Karima Gore picked up two important wickets which pegged back the oppositions. USA were equally good on the field and all round effort restricted Hong Kong to 196/7.

Prior to this match, USA’s defeated Namibia and Papua New Guinea and the confidence rubbed off in the following match at in Windhoek, Namibia .

At the conclusion of WCL Division 2, the top four teams will join Scotland, UAE, Nepal and the Netherlands in having temporary ODI status.

Apart from USA, Oman has secured ODI status.  Meanwhile, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Hong Kong will battle it out for the final two slots.

