We have beaten Pakistan once, pressure is on them, says USA’s Mohammad Mohsin ahead of T20 World Cup match

USA all-rounder Mohammad Mohsin said that, going into Tuesday’s match against Pakistan, all the pressure is on the former champions. Having given India a scare in their opening match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the USA return to Sri Lanka – where they were based for nearly a month as part of a preparatory camp for the T20 World Cup. Having already defeated Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup, Mohsin fired some warning shots.

“Against Pakistan, because we have beaten them once, I think the pressure is all on them. Anyway, we don’t have anything to lose in this World Cup. We are just enjoying our journey. And I think the way it started, it seems to be an exciting one. And hopefully, tomorrow’s game is going to be even better,” Mohsin said on the eve of the game.