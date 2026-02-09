We have beaten Pakistan once, pressure is on them, says USA’s Mohammad Mohsin ahead of T20 World Cup match

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
USA all-rounder Mohammad Mohsin said that, going into Tuesday’s match against Pakistan, all the pressure is on the former champions. Having given India a scare in their opening match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the USA return to Sri Lanka – where they were based for nearly a month as part of a preparatory camp for the T20 World Cup. Having already defeated Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup, Mohsin fired some warning shots.
“Against Pakistan, because we have beaten them once, I think the pressure is all on them. Anyway, we don’t have anything to lose in this World Cup. We are just enjoying our journey. And I think the way it started, it seems to be an exciting one. And hopefully, tomorrow’s game is going to be even better,” Mohsin said on the eve of the game.
Comprising mainly immigrant players from India and Pakistan, the USA has had a steady rise in international cricket. After putting up an impressive show in the previous edition, which they hosted in 2024, they began the current edition on a resounding note before falling agonisingly short against India.
Mohsin admitted that the defeat at the Wankhede was a hard pill to swallow. “I think it was a tough loss, especially from where the game was after the first 15 overs. But we only discussed the positives that we gained from the last game. Even though we ended up losing, but we gained a lot of confidence, especially as a bowling unit. In the practise games, as a bowling unit, we struggled a bit. Batting is our strong core, but that last game has given us a lot of confidence. And I think you will see in the future games, we as a bowling group will be doing better and better every game,” Mohsin said.
Mohsin, who was born in Peshawar, has played cricket across age-group levels and in Pakistan’s first-class circuit, and is a familiar face for most of his Tuesday’s opponents. “I have played against almost all of the squads that Pakistan has right now. And whatever inputs I know, like the guys I have played with, or I know about, I do put in the team meetings. But I think our team analysts and the coaches have done a lot of great work. They have shown us a lot of analytics about the players. And wherever I can chip in, I do chip in,” he said.
