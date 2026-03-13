USA-Israel’s war against Iran leads to Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series being postponed

Afghanistan’s series against Sri Lanka has been postponed to the last quarter of 2026 “due to logistical challenges, including flight constraints arising from the ongoing regional situation”, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced. The series was scheduled to start on Friday (March 13) in the United Arab Emirates.

With Israel and USA’s war against Iran still continuing, Middle Eastern nations like the UAE have come under attack, resulting in international travel through transit hubs like Dubai being impacted.

The series was to mark the first occasion of Afghanistan hosting Sri Lanka. As part of the series, Afghanistan was scheduled to play six white-ball matches against the Island nation. The three T20 International matches were planned to be staged at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 13, 15, and 17 March, followed by three One Day Internationals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 20, 22, and 25 March.